U.S. Soccer orders players to stand for national anthems

The U.S. Soccer Federation has announced a new policy that requires team players to “stand respectfully” during national anthems.

FOX Soccer analyst Stuart Holden tweeted an image of the mandate that reads, “All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of the national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented.”

Holden continued that consequences for breaking the policy have not yet been determined.

The policy follows national team midfielder Megan Rapinoe’s decision to take a knee during the national anthems at matches against Reign and Thailand last year. Rapinoe said she chose to kneel in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick who chose to sit or kneel during the anthem at NFL preseason and regular season games in protest of police brutality.