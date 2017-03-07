Logo’s ‘Fire Island’ trailer shows ‘gay Disneyland’ for the summer

Logo has released the trailer for its new reality series “Fire Island” set during one summer on the famous, gay party mecca of Fire Island Pines.

Six gay New Yorkers get a house share for the summer and plenty of hook ups, fights and other reality show drama ensue. The show comes from Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions.

“For three months out of the year, this small stretch of land just east of New York becomes the gay mecca — cocktails, sunshine, boys,” cast member Cheyenne Parker, a self-described aentrepreneur and model, says in the trailer.

“It’s a gay Disneyland, y’all,” cast member Patrick McDonald, adds.

“Fire Island” premieres this spring on Logo.

Watch the trailer below.