Princess Diana’s butler comes out and reveals he’s getting married

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has come out as gay and has announced he will be marrying his boyfriend, The Sun reports.

Burrell, 57, became Princess Diana’s personal butler in 1987 and the two shared a close relationship. According to sources who spoke with The Sun, Burrell only revealed his secret to her because she “was the only woman he felt he could tell.”

“Paul’s friends and family all know but for a long time he kept it a closely guarded secret,” sources told The Sun. “He did share it with Diana while he worked with her because they were so close. But at the time she was the only woman he felt he could tell.”

Burrell was married to his wife Maria for 32 years. The couple had two children together and divorced nine months ago. Burrell is now engaged to marry his boyfriend Graham Cooper, a lawyer.

Burrell and Cooper have reportedly been dating for years and are planning a circus-themed wedding for April.