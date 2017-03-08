City pushes D.C. bid for Gay Games

The leader of the city’s official convention and sports authority has pledged to wage an aggressive campaign in support of D.C.’s bid to host the 2022 Gay Games, the quadrennial LGBT athletics competition that draws as many as 15,000 competitors and between 80,000 and 100,000 spectators.

Max Brown, chairman of the board of Events D.C., which owns and operates more than a dozen D.C. sports and events facilities, including RFK Stadium and the Washington Convention Center, said the organization has already lined up locations where most of the Gay Games events would be held should D.C. win its bid to host the competition.

Last week, the Federation of Gay Games, the organization that selects the host city, announced that D.C. had been picked as one of three finalists to host the Games in July 2022. The other two cities in contention are Hong Kong and Guadalajara, Mexico.

“We’re just really excited about being part of the team pursuing the Gay Games,” Brown told the Washington Blade. “We have a lot of experience working in large-scale events like this, not only in the city but across the region,” he said. “We’re hopeful that we’ll be selected.”

Brent Minor, chair of the Gay Games Washington, D.C. 2022 Bid Committee, said Brown and Events D.C. have been doing a “great job” in working with the committee in support of the bid.

He noted that Events D.C. and its sister organization, Destination D.C., which serves as the city’s lead promoter of conventions and sporting and entertainment events, are listed as partner organizations in the official bid for the Games.

According to Minor, the two organizations will provide support for the bid committee in May when representatives of the Federation of Gay Games come to D.C. for an official site visit of all of the locations where Gay Games events would be held.

“The delegation will visit and inspect all proposed sites for Games events, evaluate the logistics for the Games, and appraise the level of community support for the bid,” Minor said in a statement.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. City Council have also pledged full city support for the bid, including financial support.

Last October, Council members Anita Bonds (D-At-Large) and Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) introduced a Council resolution supporting the city’s bid for the Games.

“D.C. looks forward to welcoming LGBTQ athletes from around the world and I truly hope the committee selects D.C. because of our rich history of support for equal rights and world renowned cultural attractions,” Bonds said in a statement.

The FGG is scheduled to make its final decision selecting the host city at its Annual General Assembly meeting in Paris in October.