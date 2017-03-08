March 8, 2017 at 6:12 pm EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
LGBT contingent to march in St. Patrick’s Parade
St. Patrick's Parade, gay news, Washington Blade

(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

An officially approved LGBT community contingent organized by the LGBT Catholic group Dignity Washington is scheduled to march in D.C.’s 46th annual St. Patrick’s Parade scheduled to take place Sunday, March 12, along Constitution Avenue, N.W.

Dignity Washington, which hosts a weekly Catholic Mass for the LGBT community, replaced the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community this year as the official sponsoring organization for the LGBT contingent, according to D.C. Center board member Patricia Hawkins.

Hawkins, an Irish-American lesbian and longtime LGBT rights advocate, has been one of the organizers of the LGBT contingent since it first obtained official recognition as a parade contingent in 2015 under the D.C. Center’s sponsorship. She said members and supporters of the D.C. Center, along with representatives of other local LGBT groups, would join Dignity Washington in marching in this year’s parade.

The parade begins at 7th Street and Constitution Avenue, N.W. and travels along Constitution Avenue to 17th Street, N.W., where it ends. Hundreds of spectators watch the parade each year from grandstands placed along the route. This year’s parade is expected to include more than 100 marching bands, military units, dance school contingents, floats and a wide variety of other groups and organizations, a statement by the parade’s organizing committee says.

Hawkins said the LGBT contingent will assemble at 11 a.m. at 7th Street and Madison Dr., N.W., which is next to the National Mall one block south of Constitution Avenue. Additional information about the LGBT contingent can be obtained by contacting Hawkins at 202-486-8950.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
City pushes D.C. bid for Gay Games
LGBT contingent to march in St. Patrick’s Parade
Crew Club donates $10,000 to Casa Ruby
Baltimore school board pledges to support trans students
Suspended officer charged with assaulting boyfriend
Lesbian-owned restaurant partners with Center Stage
watermark
National
Shots fired at Tulsa, Oklahoma Equality Center
Justice delayed in Gavin Grimm case, but for how long?
State Department holds first press briefing of Trump presidency
Another anti-transgender move from DOJ
Garden State Equality headquarters targeted by vandals
Supreme Court scraps consideration of Gavin Grimm case
watermark
World
EXCLUSIVE: Out Colombia congresswoman to seek higher office
Revised travel ban allows Kurdish activist to travel to U.S.
Challenges persist 5 years after gay Chilean man’s murder
State Department releases 2016 human rights report
LGBT migrants flee violence, poverty in Central America
Finland same-sex marriage law takes effect
watermark
Opinions
Trump’s motorized iceberg
A Muslim veteran on resisting the Muslim ban
An open letter to gay Republicans
Democrats answered the wrong question in Atlanta
The emperor has no clothes
Pride march must include people of color in key roles
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
QUEERY: Melanie Kreidich
RuPaul calls anti-trans rights supporters ‘obsolete’
Hockey announcer calls gay couple’s kiss-cam ‘disgusting’ on air
Laverne Cox lands lead role in buddy-comedy series ‘The Trustee’
DC Brau & Washington Blade Pride Can Design Finalist Voting
Logo’s ‘Fire Island’ trailer shows ‘gay Disneyland’ for the summer
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup