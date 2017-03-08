LGBT contingent to march in St. Patrick’s Parade

An officially approved LGBT community contingent organized by the LGBT Catholic group Dignity Washington is scheduled to march in D.C.’s 46th annual St. Patrick’s Parade scheduled to take place Sunday, March 12, along Constitution Avenue, N.W.

Dignity Washington, which hosts a weekly Catholic Mass for the LGBT community, replaced the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community this year as the official sponsoring organization for the LGBT contingent, according to D.C. Center board member Patricia Hawkins.

Hawkins, an Irish-American lesbian and longtime LGBT rights advocate, has been one of the organizers of the LGBT contingent since it first obtained official recognition as a parade contingent in 2015 under the D.C. Center’s sponsorship. She said members and supporters of the D.C. Center, along with representatives of other local LGBT groups, would join Dignity Washington in marching in this year’s parade.

The parade begins at 7th Street and Constitution Avenue, N.W. and travels along Constitution Avenue to 17th Street, N.W., where it ends. Hundreds of spectators watch the parade each year from grandstands placed along the route. This year’s parade is expected to include more than 100 marching bands, military units, dance school contingents, floats and a wide variety of other groups and organizations, a statement by the parade’s organizing committee says.

Hawkins said the LGBT contingent will assemble at 11 a.m. at 7th Street and Madison Dr., N.W., which is next to the National Mall one block south of Constitution Avenue. Additional information about the LGBT contingent can be obtained by contacting Hawkins at 202-486-8950.