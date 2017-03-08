RuPaul calls anti-trans rights supporters ‘obsolete’

TMZ caught RuPaul on the streets of New York City and asked him for his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision to not hear transgender high school student Gavin Grimm’s case.

For RuPaul, people opposing transgender rights are just “obsolete.”

“We are moving forward into a place where the human race is expanding,” the Emmy winner tells TMZ. “The people who are against this kind of thing, they’re stuck in the 20th century. You know God bless them but we’re moving forward.”

“If they want to go backwards, fine. But just know that they’re obsolete and they know it. And this is their last-ditch effort. We as human people on this planet are moving forward,” RuPaul continues.

As for what to do next, the “Drag Race” host says to keep positive for the future generation of children.

“Our best defense is our brightness, our love, our ability to have a spirit and dance. That’s what we are teaching kids to do,” RuPaul says.