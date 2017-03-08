March 8, 2017 at 3:34 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
RuPaul calls anti-trans rights supporters ‘obsolete’

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

TMZ caught RuPaul on the streets of New York City and asked him for his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision to not hear transgender high school student Gavin Grimm’s case.

For RuPaul, people opposing transgender rights are just “obsolete.”

“We are moving forward into a place where the human race is expanding,” the Emmy winner tells TMZ. “The people who are against this kind of thing, they’re stuck in the 20th century. You know God bless them but we’re moving forward.”

“If they want to go backwards, fine. But just know that they’re obsolete and they know it. And this is their last-ditch effort. We as human people on this planet are moving forward,” RuPaul continues.

As for what to do next, the “Drag Race” host says to keep positive for the future generation of children.

“Our best defense is our brightness, our love, our ability to have a spirit and dance. That’s what we are teaching kids to do,” RuPaul says.

watermark
Local
City pushes D.C. bid for Gay Games
LGBT contingent to march in St. Patrick’s Parade
Crew Club donates $10,000 to Casa Ruby
Baltimore school board pledges to support trans students
Suspended officer charged with assaulting boyfriend
Lesbian-owned restaurant partners with Center Stage
watermark
National
Shots fired at Tulsa, Oklahoma Equality Center
Justice delayed in Gavin Grimm case, but for how long?
State Department holds first press briefing of Trump presidency
Another anti-transgender move from DOJ
Garden State Equality headquarters targeted by vandals
Supreme Court scraps consideration of Gavin Grimm case
watermark
World
EXCLUSIVE: Out Colombia congresswoman to seek higher office
Revised travel ban allows Kurdish activist to travel to U.S.
Challenges persist 5 years after gay Chilean man’s murder
State Department releases 2016 human rights report
LGBT migrants flee violence, poverty in Central America
Finland same-sex marriage law takes effect
watermark
Opinions
Trump’s motorized iceberg
A Muslim veteran on resisting the Muslim ban
An open letter to gay Republicans
Democrats answered the wrong question in Atlanta
The emperor has no clothes
Pride march must include people of color in key roles
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
QUEERY: Melanie Kreidich
RuPaul calls anti-trans rights supporters ‘obsolete’
Hockey announcer calls gay couple’s kiss-cam ‘disgusting’ on air
Laverne Cox lands lead role in buddy-comedy series ‘The Trustee’
DC Brau & Washington Blade Pride Can Design Finalist Voting
Logo’s ‘Fire Island’ trailer shows ‘gay Disneyland’ for the summer
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup