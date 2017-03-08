Shots fired at Tulsa, Oklahoma Equality Center

The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, an LGBT center located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was the target of serious vandalism on Monday morning when a white, four-door truck drove past and fired 13 pellet shots into the building.

Surveillance video footage shows that the attack occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Monday morning.

“I am sickened, yet not surprised, by the bullet holes that now riddle the front of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center,” Geoffrey Brewster, Oklahomans for Equality board president, said in a statement to U.S. News. “They are the latest reminder of the deep-seated hatred some individuals have towards the LGBTQ community.”

Later on the same day, a man walked into the lobby of the center and shouted profanities and abusive language at the staff including saying, “I wish you would all die.”

Toby Jenkins, the center’s executive director, told U.S. News that although the center has been harassed before the verbal attack made him “super tense and nervous” following the shooting.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma Equality Center’s vandalism joins a series of recent attacks on LGBT equality centers across the nation with attackers smashing doors and windows.