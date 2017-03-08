March 8, 2017 at 3:19 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Shots fired at Tulsa, Oklahoma Equality Center

(Screenshot via KJRH.)

The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, an LGBT center located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was the target of serious vandalism on Monday morning when a white, four-door truck drove past and fired 13 pellet shots into the building.

Surveillance video footage shows that the attack occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Monday morning.

“I am sickened, yet not surprised, by the bullet holes that now riddle the front of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center,” Geoffrey Brewster, Oklahomans for Equality board president, said in a statement to U.S. News. “They are the latest reminder of the deep-seated hatred some individuals have towards the LGBTQ community.”

Later on the same day, a man walked into the lobby of the center and shouted profanities and abusive language at the staff including saying, “I wish you would all die.”

Toby Jenkins, the center’s executive director, told U.S. News that although the center has been harassed before the verbal attack made him “super tense and nervous” following the shooting.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma Equality Center’s vandalism joins a series of recent attacks on LGBT equality centers across the nation with attackers smashing doors and windows.

watermark
Local
City pushes D.C. bid for Gay Games
LGBT contingent to march in St. Patrick’s Parade
Crew Club donates $10,000 to Casa Ruby
Baltimore school board pledges to support trans students
Suspended officer charged with assaulting boyfriend
Lesbian-owned restaurant partners with Center Stage
watermark
National
Shots fired at Tulsa, Oklahoma Equality Center
Justice delayed in Gavin Grimm case, but for how long?
State Department holds first press briefing of Trump presidency
Another anti-transgender move from DOJ
Garden State Equality headquarters targeted by vandals
Supreme Court scraps consideration of Gavin Grimm case
watermark
World
EXCLUSIVE: Out Colombia congresswoman to seek higher office
Revised travel ban allows Kurdish activist to travel to U.S.
Challenges persist 5 years after gay Chilean man’s murder
State Department releases 2016 human rights report
LGBT migrants flee violence, poverty in Central America
Finland same-sex marriage law takes effect
watermark
Opinions
Trump’s motorized iceberg
A Muslim veteran on resisting the Muslim ban
An open letter to gay Republicans
Democrats answered the wrong question in Atlanta
The emperor has no clothes
Pride march must include people of color in key roles
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
QUEERY: Melanie Kreidich
RuPaul calls anti-trans rights supporters ‘obsolete’
Hockey announcer calls gay couple’s kiss-cam ‘disgusting’ on air
Laverne Cox lands lead role in buddy-comedy series ‘The Trustee’
DC Brau & Washington Blade Pride Can Design Finalist Voting
Logo’s ‘Fire Island’ trailer shows ‘gay Disneyland’ for the summer
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup