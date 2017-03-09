Cher comes to the MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, Md.) for a six-night residency on March 17, March 19-20, March 23 and March 25-26.

The show is called “Classic Cher” and the set list will include her hit singles (it’s basically a revamped version of her recent Vegas show). The pop star will return to the MGM for a summer residency on Aug. 31, Sept. 2-3, Sept. 7 and Sept. 9-10. Tickets range from $109.09-$327.28.

For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.