March 9, 2017 at 2:27 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
CHER!
DC concerts 2017, gay news, Washington Blade

Cher brings her ‘Classic Cher’ show from Vegas to the MGM National Harbor March 17-26. (Photo by MCM, Machado Cicala Morassut)

Cher comes to the MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, Md.) for a six-night residency on March 17, March 19-20, March 23 and March 25-26.

The show is called “Classic Cher” and the set list will include her hit singles (it’s basically a revamped version of her recent Vegas show). The pop star will return to the MGM for a summer residency on Aug. 31, Sept. 2-3, Sept. 7 and Sept. 9-10. Tickets range from $109.09-$327.28.

For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

