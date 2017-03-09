March 9, 2017 at 2:38 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Kristen Stewart explains why she opened up about her sexuality

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Kristen Stewart’s public declaration that she is “like, so gay” during her “Saturday Night Live” monologue was a drastic change from the way she used to conduct her personal life.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 26-year-old actress says it felt “important and topical” to finally be candid about her sexuality.

“Considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me,” Stewart says. “It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

Stewart famously dated her “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson, a relationship that was tabloid fodder for its entirety, and says the public pressure made her guarded.

“If [my sexuality] didn’t seem like a relevant topic, like something that needed help, I would have kept my life private forever. But then I can’t walk outside holding somebody’s hand, as I’m followed everywhere,” Stewart says. “When I was dating Rob, the public was the enemy — and that is no way to live. It wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling.”

Stewart stars in the new film “Personal Shopper” which hits theaters Friday.

 

