March 9, 2017 at 10:18 am EST | by Daniel Truitt
PHOTOS: JR.’s nightlife
JR.'s, gay news, Washington Blade

(Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

Patrons enjoyed a night out at JR.’s on Sunday, March 5. JR.'s, gay news, Washington Blade (Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

watermark
Local
City pushes D.C. bid for Gay Games
LGBT contingent to march in St. Patrick’s Parade
Crew Club donates $10,000 to Casa Ruby
Baltimore school board pledges to support trans students
Suspended officer charged with assaulting boyfriend
Lesbian-owned restaurant partners with Center Stage
Capital Pride Parade, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Celebrating Pride in the Trump era
Repeal of Utah anti-gay school law heads to governor
Shots fired at Tulsa, Oklahoma Equality Center
Justice delayed in Gavin Grimm case, but for how long?
State Department holds first press briefing of Trump presidency
Another anti-transgender move from DOJ
watermark
World
EXCLUSIVE: Out Colombia congresswoman to seek higher office
Revised travel ban allows Kurdish activist to travel to U.S.
Challenges persist 5 years after gay Chilean man’s murder
State Department releases 2016 human rights report
LGBT migrants flee violence, poverty in Central America
Finland same-sex marriage law takes effect
watermark
Opinions
Turning protests into Democratic votes
Trump’s motorized iceberg
A Muslim veteran on resisting the Muslim ban
An open letter to gay Republicans
Democrats answered the wrong question in Atlanta
The emperor has no clothes
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Queer pop culture fans find solidarity, passion at ClexaCon
QUEERY: Melanie Kreidich
RuPaul calls anti-trans rights supporters ‘obsolete’
Hockey announcer calls gay couple’s kiss-cam ‘disgusting’ on air
Laverne Cox lands lead role in buddy-comedy series ‘The Trustee’
DC Brau & Washington Blade Pride Can Design Finalist Voting
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup