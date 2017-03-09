March 9, 2017 at 2:47 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
St. Patrick’s Day events happening all week in D.C.
St. Patrick's Parade, gay news, Washington Blade

An LGBT contingent in last year’s St. Patrick’s Parade was cheered by the crowd. (Photo courtesy of Dignity Washington)

Dignity Washington marches in the D.C. St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the third year in a row on Sunday, March 12 starting at noon. The parade route proceeds down Constitution Avenue from 7th to 17th streets, N.W. The parade’s theme is “Irish in Public Service.” Cody Keenan, former director of speech writing for the White House, serves as the parade’s grand marshal. For details, visit facebook.com/dignitywashington.

ShamrockFest will be at RFK Stadium (2400 E Capitol St., N.E.) on Saturday, March 11 from 2-10 p.m. Headliners include Dropkick Murphys, Coolio, House of Pain and Carbon Leaf. There will be more than 30 bands performing, carnival rides, Irish dancers and more. General admission is $45. VIP admission is $110 and includes bottomless beer from 2-7 p.m., access to the VIP area, a DJ stage, VIP party games and VIP seating. For more information, visit shamrockfest.com.

Tropicalia (2001 14th St., N.W.) hosts St. Patrick’s Fiesta on Friday, March 18 from 8-11 p.m. Latin-fusion band Zakke and alternative latin band Fermina-X perform. Doors open at 8 p.m. and show starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free. For more details, visit facebook.com/ama.musicosunidos.

Star & Shamrock (1341 H St., N.E.) hosts Shamrock’s Shave Off for Kids with Cancer on Saturday, March 11 from 2-5 p.m. Participants can shave their head, volunteer or donate to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to fund childhood cancer research grants. For details, visit facebook.com/starandshamrock.

The Mansion on O Street (2020 O St., N.W.) hosts its Get Lucky hunt through Sunday, March 18. Explore the themed rooms and search for secret doors and luck-themed items. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit omusueum.org.

