Distrkt C parties hard for Pride with two-day music festival

Distrkt C celebrates Pride with a two-day indoor and outdoor music festival at the D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.) on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

On Saturday the party starts at 10 p.m. with DJ Jared Conner, DJ Joe Gauthereaux and DJ Grind. Singer Inaya Day also gives a performance.

Sunday doors open at 5 p.m. and the festivities continue until 8 a.m. DJ Billy Carroll will spin disco and classics outdoors. Kristine W, Kim English and Crystal Waters will perform at 8:30 p.m. Indoors the music goes all night with DJ Roland Belmares, X Gonzalez, Twisted Dee Martello and Morabito. AMUKA also gives a performance.

Tickets for Saturday entry are $65 and for Sunday entry are $85. Two-day passes are $125. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit here.