March 10, 2017 at 3:05 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Cast of ‘Transparent’ releases PSA to support Gavin Grimm

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

The ACLU and the cast of “Transparent” have partnered together for a PSA in support of Gavin Grimm and for the inclusion of transgender rights in Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination.

Although Grimm’s lawsuit against Gloucester High School’s school board over their refusal to allow him to use the boys’ restroom was sent back to the federal appeals court, the ACLU is encouraging people to continue to support transgender individuals.

Creator Jill Soloway, Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Jay Duplass, Gaby Hoffmann, Trace Lysette and Alexandra Billings all make appearances in the video that was the idea of show producer Zachary Drucker and Chase Strangio, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s LGBT & AIDS Project.

“The cast and crew of Transparent are deeply connected to the trans civil rights movement,” Drucker said in a statement. “While in the thick of Season 4 production, our entire team made it a priority to rally around Gavin and express solidarity with trans youth everywhere; it was incredibly inspiring.”

In the PSA the cast explains that they stand with Grimm and why transgender rights are important.

“When trans people like me are turned away from using restrooms that match our true gender, we can’t go to work, go shopping or go to school,” Alexandra Grey says in the video. “We can’t be a part of society.”

Watch below.

Rich Madaleno, Maryland, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Two ‘credible’ gay candidates may run for Md. guv
Comings & Goings
City pushes D.C. bid for Gay Games
LGBT contingent to march in St. Patrick’s Parade
Crew Club donates $10,000 to Casa Ruby
Baltimore school board pledges to support trans students
watermark
National
Washington Blade to launch newspaper in Los Angeles
N.H. lawmakers table transgender rights bill
3 LGBT community centers vandalized in disturbing new trend
Celebrating Pride in the Trump era
Repeal of Utah anti-gay school law heads to governor
Shots fired at Tulsa, Oklahoma Equality Center
watermark
World
Colombia city seeks to promote diversity, LGBT acceptance
EXCLUSIVE: Out Colombia congresswoman to seek higher office
Revised travel ban allows Kurdish activist to travel to U.S.
Challenges persist 5 years after gay Chilean man’s murder
State Department releases 2016 human rights report
LGBT migrants flee violence, poverty in Central America
watermark
Opinions
In defense of Logo’s ‘Fire Island’
Who was ‘When We Rise’ for, anyway?
Turning protests into Democratic votes
Trump’s motorized iceberg
A Muslim veteran on resisting the Muslim ban
An open letter to gay Republicans
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Dan Savage slams Melania Trump, calls her ‘ugly on the inside’
Long-lost Walt Whitman novel published online
Cast of ‘Transparent’ releases PSA to support Gavin Grimm
Distrkt C parties hard for Pride with two-day music festival
SAGE honors Vilanch, Jewel Thais-Williams in L.A.
A conversation with Vanessa Williams
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup