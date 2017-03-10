Dan Savage slams Melania Trump, calls her ‘ugly on the inside’

Dan Savage slammed Melania Trump calling her “ugly on the inside” and listing the reasons why he hates her during his Savage Love podcast.

#FreeMelania and #SadMelania have become social media memes portraying her as a victim trapped in her marriage. Savage claims the first lady doesn’t get the negative attention from liberals she deserves because of her good looks.

When the divorced couple has to sit next to each other at their daughter’s wedding reception. #freeMelania pic.twitter.com/Y92GSvWsnE — Sean Kent (@seankent) January 24, 2017

However, the author and LGBT activist says he has no sympathy.

“God knows there’s enough hate in the world and I don’t want to add to the sum total, but forgive me, I have got to get this off my chest: I f***ing hate Melania Trump,” Savage began.

“I’m not alone in loathing Donald Trump’s third wife — she’s married to a misogynist after all. Odds are good her husband hates her too,” Savage continued. “But there are some folks on the left who not only don’t hate her, they view her as some sort of sympathetic figure. The pretty princess in the tower locked up by the orange ogre with the bad combover, a princess desperately blinking out distress signals during swearing-in ceremonies and inaugural balls.”

Savage went on to call Trump “a birther” who pushed “the same racist conspiracy theories about Barack Obama that her husband did.”

He also mentioned the debacle over her Republican National Convention speech, which was plagiarized from Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention speech.

“She’s famously a plagiarist. And she’s brought ruinous lawsuits against journalists and bloggers accusing them of among other things, potentially interfering with her ability to profit off her role as first lady,” Savage says.

Listen to the podcast here.