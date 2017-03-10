Long-lost Walt Whitman novel published online

Buried literary treasures aren’t often found.

But last summer, Zachary Turpin, a graduate student at the University of Houston, discovered “Life and Adventures of Jack Engle,” a lost novel by Walt Whitman. The tale appeared in 1852 as a serial in the Sunday Dispatch, a New York newspaper. The story of an orphan’s adventures was published three years before “Leaves of Grass,” perhaps, the most original, unclassifiable work of American literature. On Feb. 20, “Jack Engle” was published online by the Walt Whitman Quarterly Review, and it’s being released by the University of Iowa Press.

Previously, Turpin had found some lost articles by Whitman on health and lifestyle. Discovering another work by Whitman was “surreal,” he emailed the Blade. “I doubt anyone has thought, ‘Today I will uncover a lost novel by one of the world’s greatest writers.’”

But the discovery wasn’t glamorous, Turpin said. “It’s the end result of month after month of slow … searches through online archives and databases — what scholar Stephen Ramsay calls, ‘the hermeneutics of screwing around.’”

It’s a bit like falling in love, he said, “I didn’t know what I was looking for until I found it.”

Whitman represents an ethos that he helped establish, Turpin said, “a uniquely diverse, open and inclusive definition of what it means to be an ‘American. … In his preface to the first edition of ‘Leaves of Grass,’ Whitman said, ‘the United States themselves are essentially the greatest poem … Here is not merely a nation but a teeming nation of nations.’”

“Jack Engle” reminds us that in the 1850s, Whitman was unsure of what he was going to be in this world (a novelist?, journalist? poet?), Turpin said.

It’s fair to say that Whitman was queer, though that term would’ve meant nothing to him then, Turpin said, “Nineteenth century sexuality was far less categorized than it was today.”

Whitman, at age 43 in 1862, came to Washington to volunteer as a nurse in hospitals during the Civil War, Kim Roberts, founding editor of Beltway Poetry Quarterly, emailed the Blade. He “stayed for 10 years … working as a government clerk, writing over 100 new poems as well as frontline journalism, making life-long friends, having experiences that would change him profoundly,” Roberts said.

Whitman, Roberts said, wrote that he considered his years in D.C. to be “the greatest privilege … and most profound lesson of my life.”