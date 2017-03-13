March 13, 2017 at 1:28 pm EDT | by Michael Key
PHOTOS: ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington held performances of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” over the weekend at the Lincoln Theatre. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Michael Key has worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Blade since 2009 and is currently serving as the photo editor. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the White House, on the campaign trail and in cities along the East Coast taking iconic photos documenting the extension of marriage benefits to same-sex couples, the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and other events of interest to the LGBT community. Follow Michael
Popular Stories
- South Dakota governor signs first anti-LGBT law of 2017 by Chris Johnson | posted on March 10, 2017
- Visitor smashes door, assaults employee at Casa Ruby by Lou Chibbaro Jr. | posted on March 13, 2017
- Court rules anti-gay workplace bias allowed under existing law by Chris Johnson | posted on March 10, 2017
- 3 LGBT community centers vandalized in disturbing new trend by Chris Johnson | posted on March 9, 2017
- ‘Ex-gay’ therapy bills return after GOP wins by Staff reports | posted on March 10, 2017
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Follow Us