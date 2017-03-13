‘SNL’ spoofs Logo’s ‘Fire Island’ with lesbian sketch

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Logo’s upcoming gay party reality series “Fire Island” with a lesbian version called “Cherry Grove.”

Host Scarlett Johansson and cast members Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Sasheer Zamata portray “a group of affluent lesbians one beach away.”

“I’m 38 and I am the dairy intolerant one,” cast member “Chris” introduces herself.

The women play into plenty of lesbian stereotypes as they soothe their crying babies, sing Annie Lennox’s “Why” at dinner and get into passive aggressive fights about

“screen time.”

“Fire Island” has received plenty of buzz since the release of its trailer with some criticizing the show for its negative stereotypes of gay men while others view the show as simple, lighthearted TV.

Watch below.