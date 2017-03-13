March 13, 2017 at 10:15 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘SNL’ spoofs Logo’s ‘Fire Island’ with lesbian sketch
Local
Visitor smashes door, assaults employee at Casa Ruby
Anti-LGBT hate crimes in D.C. up 59% in 2016
Two ‘credible’ gay candidates may run for Md. guv
Comings & Goings
City pushes D.C. bid for Gay Games
LGBT contingent to march in St. Patrick’s Parade
National
Court rules anti-gay workplace bias allowed under existing law
South Dakota governor signs first anti-LGBT law of 2017
Washington Blade to launch newspaper in Los Angeles
N.H. lawmakers table transgender rights bill
3 LGBT community centers vandalized in disturbing new trend
Celebrating Pride in the Trump era
World
Mariela Castro: Marriage does not stop hate crimes
Pope Francis to visit Colombia
Colombia city seeks to promote diversity, LGBT acceptance
EXCLUSIVE: Out Colombia congresswoman to seek higher office
Revised travel ban allows Kurdish activist to travel to U.S.
Challenges persist 5 years after gay Chilean man’s murder
Opinions
Trump’s dictatorial assault on press freedom
In defense of Logo’s ‘Fire Island’
Who was ‘When We Rise’ for, anyway?
Turning protests into Democratic votes
Trump’s motorized iceberg
A Muslim veteran on resisting the Muslim ban
Arts & Entertainment
Frank Ocean releases new single ‘Chanel’
Colton Haynes gets engaged to Jeff Leatham with help from Cher
Dan Savage slams Melania Trump, calls her ‘ugly on the inside’
Long-lost Walt Whitman novel published online
Cast of ‘Transparent’ releases PSA to support Gavin Grimm
