CBS picks up ‘Big Bang Theory’ Sheldon prequel

CBS has ordered “Young Sheldon,” a prequel story of Jim Parson’s Sheldon Cooper of “The Big Bang Theory,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Young Sheldon” explores Sheldon’s life as a prodigal nine-year-old attending high school in East Texas. Iain Armitage has been cast as the leading role and Zoe Perry will portray his mother. Raegan Revord plays Sheldon’s twin sister Missy, Lance Barber will be Sheldon and Missy’s father and Montana Jordan is on board as George Jr., Sheldon’s older brother.

“The Big Bang Theory” creators Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro will also be the showrunners for the spinoff.

A release date has yet to be announced.