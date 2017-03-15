Chase Brexton to host LGBT health events

The LGBT Health Resource Center of Chase Brexton Health Care is slated to host four events from March 25-30 to recognize LGBT Health Awareness Week.

“The activities we have planned are about visibility and building community,” said Nate Sweeney, executive director of the LGBT Health Resource Center. “We want to provide a safe space and lessen the stigma that many in the LGBTQ community face when trying to obtain fair and inclusive healthcare.”

On March 25, there will be a BreastFest Cancer Screening at American Radiology Services (3700 Fleet St., Suite 110, in Baltimore). BreastFest provides lesbian, same-gender-loving, bisexual and queer women over 40 with breast cancer screenings by appointment. This event is trans inclusive for anyone in need of breast tissue screening.

March 28 will feature a Trans vs. Bureaucracy Workshop from 6-8 p.m. at Chase Brexton’s Mount Vernon Center (first floor community room; 1111 N. Charles St.). This workshop provides documents and counsel for trans patients of Chase Brexton who are navigating the legal processes of name/gender marker change. The workshop will include a round-table discussion to share the personal narratives of trans individuals and their experiences navigating bureaucracy.

Bisexual Speed Dating will take place on March 29 from 6-9 p.m. at Flavor (15 E. Centre St. in Baltimore). This evening event aims to bring bi/pan people together for potential friendship or romance. There is a $10 cover, with proceeds supporting LGBTQ cancer screenings.

On March 30, there will be a screening of “You Are Not Alone” on from 6-9 p.m. at Chase Brexton’s Mount Vernon Center. “You Are Not Alone” is an award-winning documentary featuring stories of gay black men struggling with depression. The film will be followed by a discussion of the film, battling stigma, and building community. The event is free.

Sweeney adds, “It is important for people to have the opportunity to be with those who are going through the same thing or have similar experiences. That is why our events this year are centered on particular identities within our community. We are thrilled to be working with great partners like FreeState Justice, The Center for Black Equity, The Baltimore Transgender Alliance, Baltimore TransMen Inc, the STAR TRACK program at University of Maryland and others to not only bring attention to some of the health disparities that our communities face, but to do something about it.”