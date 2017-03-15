March 15, 2017 at 2:09 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Frederick Center celebrates 5 years with Carnival

Frederick Center carnival, Mardi Gras, gay news, Washington BladeThe Frederick Center will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a carnival fundraiser on Saturday from 7-11p.m, at the Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 Carroll St. in Frederick. Elegant attire, masks and costumes are encouraged for the Brazilian-themed event.

There will be dancing to a DJ and light Brazilian hors d’oeuvres will be available. In addition, Brazilian dancers, drag and other entertainment will be featured. One drink token is included per person then a cash bar.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

