RuPaul reveals he secretly married his long-term boyfriend

RuPaul revealed that he has been secretly married to his long-term partner Georges LeBar for months on Wednesday’s episode of “Hollywood Today: Live.”

While discussing his 23-year-lomg relationship with hosts Ross Matthews and Ali Landry,the 56-year-old announced the couple married on their anniversary in January.

“I’ve never said this on television before,” the “Drag Race” host says. “We are married.”

“I met him on the dance floor at Limelight in 1994 on his birthday,” he continued. “We got married on his birthday on the anniversary of the night we met. We never wanted to do it. We were looking into it for really for tax breaks and financial reasons.”

According to RuPaul, LeBar operates a 60,000-acre ranch that stretches from Wyoming to South Dakota.