March 16, 2017 at 7:55 pm EDT | by Kathi Wolfe
Another side of Walt Whitman
Walt Whitman, gay news, Washington Blade

A long-lost work by Walt Whitman has been rediscovered. The celebrated writer lived in Washington for a decade. (Photo from the Brady Handy collection, courtesy Wikimedia)

Buried literary treasures aren’t often found.

But last summer Zachary Turpin, a graduate student at the University of Houston, discovered “Life and Adventures of Jack Engle,” a lost novel by Walt Whitman that had appeared in 1852 as a serial in “The SundayDispatch,” a New York newspaper. The story of an orphan’s adventures was published three years before “Leaves of Grass,” perhaps, the most original, unclassifiable work of American literature. On Feb. 20, “Jack Engle” was published online by the “Walt Whitman Quarterly Review and it’s being released by the University of Iowa Press.

Previously, Turpin had found some lost articles by Whitman on health and lifestyle. Discovering, another work by Whitman was “surreal,” he said in an e-mail to the Blade, “I doubt anyone has thought, ‘Today I will uncover a lost novel by one of the world’s greatest writers.’”

But the discovery wasn’t glamorous, Turpin said. “It’s the end result of month after month of slow … searches through online archives and databases — what scholar Stephen Ramsay calls, ‘the hermeneutics of screwing around.’”

It’s a bit like falling in love, he said. “I didn’t know what I was looking for until I found it.”

Whitman represents an ethos that he helped establish, Turpin said, “a uniquely diverse, open and inclusive definition of what it means to be an ‘American. In his preface to the first edition of ‘Leaves of Grass,’ Whitman said, ‘The United States themselves are essentially the greatest poem. … Here is not merely a nation but a teeming nation of nations.’”

“Jack Engle” reminds us that in the 1850s, Whitman was unsure of what he was going to be in this world (a novelist?, journalist? poet?), Turpin said.

It’s fair to say that Whitman was queer, though that term would’ve meant nothing to him then, Turpin said. “Nineteenth century sexuality was far less categorized than it is today.”

Whitman, at age 43 in 1862, came to Washington, D.C., to volunteer as a nurse in hospitals during the Civil War. Kim Roberts, founding editor of “Beltway Poetry Quarterly,” said in an e-mail to the Blade that these were pivotal years for Whitman.

“He stayed for 10 years … working as a government clerk, writing over 100 new poems as well as frontline journalism, making life-long friends, having experiences that would change him profoundly,” Roberts said.

Whitman, Roberts said, wrote that he considered his years in D.C. to be “the greatest privilege … and most profound lesson of my life.”

R. Scott Silverthorne, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-for-sex case
House panel kills LGBT protections in D.C. schools bill
Chase Brexton to host LGBT health events
Town hall meeting on PrEP on tap
Frederick Center celebrates 5 years with Carnival
Judge releases Casa Ruby attacker
Religious Freedom, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Justice Dept. to give $8.5 million to Pulse nightclub victims
Court rules anti-gay workplace bias allowed under existing law
South Dakota governor signs first anti-LGBT law of 2017
Washington Blade to launch newspaper in Los Angeles
N.H. lawmakers table transgender rights bill
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
Colombia LGBT group opens four ‘Houses of Peace’
Activist threatened for challenging Trinidad and Tobago sodomy law
Mariela Castro: Marriage does not stop hate crimes
Pope Francis to visit Colombia
Pat McCrory, Republican Party, South Carolina, same-sex marriage, gay marriage, marriage equality, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
Trump’s dictatorial assault on press freedom
In defense of Logo’s ‘Fire Island’
Who was ‘When We Rise’ for, anyway?
Turning protests into Democratic votes
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Another side of Walt Whitman
FBI/Mob showdown set in ‘90s strip club makes for suspenseful tale
Signature’s ‘Mrs. Miller’ more than a one-note joke play
Live-action ‘Beauty’ offers first out Disney character
Report: Caitlyn Jenner in talks for ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
Volvo includes gay couple in new ad
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup