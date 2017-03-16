Darren Criss explains the time he kissed a gay porn star

Darren Criss opened up about his stint as transgender rocker Hedwig in the Broadway musical “Hedwig and the Angry Itch” and revealed the role required plenty of lip-locking with men in the audience.

Appearing on “Conan” this week, Criss recounted the time he kissed a gay porn star without knowing who he was.

“Kiss is a very polite term. I’d put my head inside their mouth, basically. I’d molest ticket-paying audience members,” Criss began. “For the most part, people familiar with the show, it’s a very rambunctious sort of crew, it’s got a large following and people know what they’re getting into for the most part when they come see the show. I would try and target the most conservative-looking straight boys, because that’s just more fun.”

At one show Criss chose a man he thought was “conservative-looking” but received a shock when he discovered he was a gay porn star.

“One night I remember going for this one dude. I basically roughed him up quite a bit, he had make-up on him all up in everywhere. Afterwards, he came backstage and was a good sport about it. On the way out, me being pleased with myself for giving a rollicking good time to a conservative young man, a couple goes to me, ‘do you know who that was? That’s our favorite gay pron star.’ This guy’s clearly seen more than I ever have. Apparently, he’s very well-liked.”

