Different Drummers celebrates gay composers

D.C.’s Different Drummers presents its “Glitter and be Gay” concert celebrating LGBT composers at the Church of the Epiphany (1317 G St., N.W.) on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

Music from LGBT composers from different centuries and spanning various styles will be performed. Composers whose work will be honored include Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Ronald Fallas, Julie Giroux, Jennifer Higdon, Elton John and more. Tickets are $20.

For more information, visit dcdd.org.