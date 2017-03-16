March 16, 2017 at 2:19 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Report: Caitlyn Jenner in talks for ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
national news

Caitlyn Jenner (Photo courtesy NBC Media Village)

Caitlyn Jenner could be in talks to join the cast of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Naughty Gossip reports that Jenner is considering the reality show after her own show “I Am Cait” was canceled from E! due to low viewership.

“Caitlyn reality show was canceled after bad ratings and she doesn’t want to return to The Kardashian show. She is in talks about joining Housewives. The President of BRAVO is also the President of E! So she doesn’t have to worry about contract issues,” sources told Naughty Gossip. “Caitlyn wants to get away from Kris [Jenner], and Housewives is her way away from her.”

OK! Magazine reports Kris had been trying to recruit Caitlyn to rejoin the cast of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” but Caitlyn has been trying to distance herself.

Caitlyn’s memoir “The Secrets of My Life,” which reportedly accuses Kris of forcing Caitlyn to hide her transgender identity, will be released on April 25.

R. Scott Silverthorne, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-for-sex case
House panel kills LGBT protections in D.C. schools bill
Chase Brexton to host LGBT health events
Town hall meeting on PrEP on tap
Frederick Center celebrates 5 years with Carnival
Judge releases Casa Ruby attacker
Religious Freedom, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Justice Dept. to give $8.5 million to Pulse nightclub victims
Court rules anti-gay workplace bias allowed under existing law
South Dakota governor signs first anti-LGBT law of 2017
Washington Blade to launch newspaper in Los Angeles
N.H. lawmakers table transgender rights bill
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
Colombia LGBT group opens four ‘Houses of Peace’
Activist threatened for challenging Trinidad and Tobago sodomy law
Mariela Castro: Marriage does not stop hate crimes
Pope Francis to visit Colombia
Pat McCrory, Republican Party, South Carolina, same-sex marriage, gay marriage, marriage equality, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
Trump’s dictatorial assault on press freedom
In defense of Logo’s ‘Fire Island’
Who was ‘When We Rise’ for, anyway?
Turning protests into Democratic votes
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
FBI/Mob showdown set in ‘90s strip club makes for suspenseful tale
Signature’s ‘Mrs. Miller’ more than a one-note joke play
Live-action ‘Beauty’ offers first out Disney character
Report: Caitlyn Jenner in talks for ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
Volvo includes gay couple in new ad
Dustin Lance Black defends lack of bisexual characters in ‘When We Rise’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup