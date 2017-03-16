Report: Caitlyn Jenner in talks for ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Caitlyn Jenner could be in talks to join the cast of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Naughty Gossip reports that Jenner is considering the reality show after her own show “I Am Cait” was canceled from E! due to low viewership.

“Caitlyn reality show was canceled after bad ratings and she doesn’t want to return to The Kardashian show. She is in talks about joining Housewives. The President of BRAVO is also the President of E! So she doesn’t have to worry about contract issues,” sources told Naughty Gossip. “Caitlyn wants to get away from Kris [Jenner], and Housewives is her way away from her.”

OK! Magazine reports Kris had been trying to recruit Caitlyn to rejoin the cast of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” but Caitlyn has been trying to distance herself.

Caitlyn’s memoir “The Secrets of My Life,” which reportedly accuses Kris of forcing Caitlyn to hide her transgender identity, will be released on April 25.