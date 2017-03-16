Signature’s ‘Mrs. Miller’ more than a one-note joke play

‘Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing’



Through March 26



Signature Theatre



4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington



$40-99



703-820-9771

Her voice was accurately compared to “roaches scurrying across a trash can lid,” but that never stopped Mrs. Elva Miller from singing her heart out. And despite or because of her lousy voice and matronly appearance, she became a singing phenomenon recording bad covers of contemporary pop hits during the increasingly turbulent mid-to-late 1960s.

Prior to cutting four albums (the first, “Mrs. Miller’s Greatest Hits,” sold more than 250,000 copies over three weeks in 1966), 50-something Mrs. Miller lived a quiet life with her much older husband in conservative Claremont, Calif., where she sang in the choir and occasionally recorded hymns and children’s songs at her own expense. Then an enterprising record producer recognized the comic possibilities of her bad voice and secured Mrs. Miller a contract with Capitol Records to make albums featuring train wreck interpretations of “Downtown,” “Moon River,” “Monday, Monday” and more. The public ate it up — for a while.

In James Lapine’s entertaining new play with music “Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing,” now making its world premiere at Signature Theatre, the playwright/director pits his real-life title character against the changing times. While those around her are affected by the burgeoning sexual revolution, black power and anti-war movements, Mrs. Miller (Debra Monk) remains unchanged. She adheres to the older values of country, God and family.

Backed by a trio of initially squeaky clean jingle singers (Kaitlyn Davidson, Kimberly Marable, and Jacob ben Widmar), Mrs. Miller is on a roll. Her popular albums lead to night club dates, TV appearances including “The Ed Sullivan Show,” and a USO tour in Vietnam with Bob Hope. The matronly dressed lady with the neatly set dark hair and ever present handbag who wails in shrill, vaguely operatic tones is easily mocked. But is she in on the gag?

The show is filled with great ‘60s tunes played by a terrific four-piece band led by Matt Hinkley perched up high behind a scrim. Wonderfully campy productions numbers like Mrs. Miller’s take on Nancy Sinatra’s anthem “These Boot Are Made for Walking” are choreographed by Josh Prince. Her improbably whimsical nightclub costumes ranging from fringes and go-go boots to green beret and camouflage dress come compliments of Jennifer Caprio.

But “Mrs. Miller” is not a one-note joke piece. When her caterwauling grows a little tiresome, Monk is suddenly bathed in a warm spotlight and switches to her true clear and melodic singing voice demonstrating how Mrs. Miller hears her own voice. It’s both touching and a relief.

Deftly staged by Lapine, the quirky biographical dramedy boasts an engaging and dynamic book. Lapine has won three Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical three times, for “Into the Woods,” “Falsettos” and “Passion.” He’s known for collaborating with out composers Stephen Sondheim and William Finn. The interesting material is further elevated by Monk’s captivating, textured performance. She makes it clear that behind the nice manners and tight smile lies something much more complicated.

Surrounding the preternaturally upbeat Mrs. Miller are her sad sack niece Joelle (Rebekah Brockman) who blossoms from wallflower to a socially conscious feminist, and Simon (Corey Mach), her sunny accompanist-turned-conflicted weed-smoking producer. And there’s her casually bigoted husband played brilliantly by Tony winner Boyd Gaines who grows increasingly frail and miserable tucked away in a Claremont nursing home.

Seriously versatile actor Will LeBow dons varied wigs and attire to convincing play a number of roles including Mrs. Miller’s stoned producer Larry Drummond, Mr. Miller’s patient doctor, a Tiffany’s clerk and Ed Sullivan.

Comparisons can be made to “Souvenir,” the play about another other tone-deaf songbird Florence Foster Jenkins who also achieved notoriety for what she couldn’t do well. Though their circumstances were different — Jenkins was a moneyed socialite, whereas Mrs. Miller was a former housekeeper who married the boss — they both loved singing above all else.

Despite the relative brevity of her career, Mrs. Miller did indeed do her thing.