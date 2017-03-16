Stevie Nicks, Heart’s Ann Wilson to perform

Legendary rock divas Stevie Nicks and Ann Wilson of Heart visit the area with their respective tours.

Nicks brings her “24 Karat Gold Tour” to Royal Farms Arena (201 W Baltimore St., Baltimore) on Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m. Nicks will perform hits from her work as a solo artist and from Fleetwood Mac, along with deeper album cuts she hasn’t performed live on other tours. Tickets range from $49-150. For details, visit royalfarmsarena.com/events/ detail/stevie-nicks.

Wilson drops by the Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Va.) on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. She will perform Heart hits as well as her own recordings. Tickets are $110.

For more information, visit birchmere.com.