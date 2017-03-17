Jussie Smollett slams Trump in politically charged video

Jussie Smollett has been open about his feelings towards President Donald Trump since he was elected in November. Now the openly gay actor and singer has fueled his emotions into the politically charged song, “F.U.W. (F**ked Up World).”

The song’s black and white video, directed by Smollett, shows people of different identities fighting for their rights. In one scene a boy wearing a hoodie, a woman wearing a hijab and four other women stand in front of the words “My body, my rights” with their fists up.

“This is not a single. It’s not a song to promote the series. It’s an artistic expression,” Smollett said in a press release statement. “My view of this sick cycle, an era in which we must fight our way out of before it’s too late.”

“This view of unity is something they may never understand,” Smollett continued. “That is why it is up to us. Train your daughters and sons to be soldiers of love, despite and in spite of this F**ked Up World.”

In another scene, a man in a wheelchair runs over a Trump mask.

“That mask is a representation of this idea of white male privilege,” Smollett told The Associated Press. “It’s so much bigger than him. It’s what he represents, and it’s because of that representation, that’s why he’s the president of the United States currently. It’s our opportunity to take those masks off and shatter them, so that’s what I did.”

Watch the video below.