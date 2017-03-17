March 17, 2017 at 10:38 am EDT | by Staff reports
New online resource for U.K. gay, bi men

Friday/Monday, gay news, Washington BladeLONDON — Two leading charities have launched an online counseling service for gay and bisexual men to get support around drugs, sex and alcohol, Pink News, a British LGBT news outlet, reports.

Terrence Higgins Trust and London Friend launched the new service via Friday/Monday, a website that offers information about sex and drugs for gay and bisexual men.

The new project includes an online support group and one-to-one virtual counseling, which the charities hope will make it easier for men in rural areas to access support.

People will be able to see their counselor on the screen, or up to 10 people in a support group, while they talk through their issues around drugs or alcohol.

Cary James, head of Health Promotion at Terrence Higgins Trust, said, “We’re delighted to be working with London Friend to deliver this important and much needed project. Mainstream services often don’t meet the needs of gay men whose drug and alcohol use is linked to their sex life.”

The project was awarded funding by the Public Health England HIV Prevention Innovation Fund. Find out more and sign up on the Friday/Monday website at fridaymonday.org.uk.

R. Scott Silverthorne, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-for-sex case
House panel kills LGBT protections in D.C. schools bill
Chase Brexton to host LGBT health events
Town hall meeting on PrEP on tap
Frederick Center celebrates 5 years with Carnival
Judge releases Casa Ruby attacker
Religious Freedom, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Justice Dept. to give $8.5 million to Pulse nightclub victims
Court rules anti-gay workplace bias allowed under existing law
South Dakota governor signs first anti-LGBT law of 2017
Washington Blade to launch newspaper in Los Angeles
N.H. lawmakers table transgender rights bill
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
Colombia LGBT group opens four ‘Houses of Peace’
Activist threatened for challenging Trinidad and Tobago sodomy law
Mariela Castro: Marriage does not stop hate crimes
Pope Francis to visit Colombia
Pat McCrory, Republican Party, South Carolina, same-sex marriage, gay marriage, marriage equality, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
Trump’s dictatorial assault on press freedom
In defense of Logo’s ‘Fire Island’
Who was ‘When We Rise’ for, anyway?
Turning protests into Democratic votes
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
24 hours at MGM National Harbor
Another side of Walt Whitman
FBI/Mob showdown set in ‘90s strip club makes for suspenseful tale
Signature’s ‘Mrs. Miller’ more than a one-note joke play
Live-action ‘Beauty’ offers first out Disney character
Report: Caitlyn Jenner in talks for ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup