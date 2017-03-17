Off to summer camp

Although winter weather is hanging on tight at the close of the season, summer is rapidly approaching. Instead of fighting to find ways to entertain the kids at home, local camps have done the hard work for you. Kids can ride horses, learn beauty tricks, conduct science experiments or perform in a musical. With programs for all types of interest, the only battle is choosing which camp to try this summer.

Adventure Theatre offers Summer Musical Theater Camp for grades one-six in Glen Echo Park for a two-week session and for grades six-12 in Wintergreen Plaza for a three-week session. This summer campers will Campers will perform “Return of the Glass Slipper,” “Thwacked!” and “Tom Sawyer” among others. D.C area theater professionals and artists guide campers in daily rehearsals. Family and friends can watch the completed shows at the end of the camp session. Grades six-12 can choose from Contemporary Musical Theater Study and On-Camera Musical Theater Study. Contemporary Musical Theater Study includes a day trip to New York City. Sessions for grades one-six range from $800-850. Grades six-12 sessions range from $1,200-1,330. For details, visit adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

The Beauvoir School (3500 Woodley Rd., N.W.) splits its camp programs into age-appropriate activities. Fireflies (Rising Pre-K), Blue Jays (rising Kindergarten), Box Turtles (rising first graders), Koalas (rising second-third Graders), Broad Bears (rising fourth-fifth graders) and CITs (rising sixth-12 graders). Each level focuses on a type of program from art to outdoor activities. CITs prepare students to become counselors by giving them hands-on leadership experience with campers. Blue Jays, Box Turtles and Koalas can also choose a Make-Your-Own Camp option that lets campers pick their A.M. and P.M. activities. A swimming option is also available. For a list of prices, visit summer.beauvoirschool.org.

Camp RimRock for Girls (343 Camp Rim Rock Rd., Yellow Spring, W.Va.) is a sleep-away camp for girls in rising first grade through rising 10th grade. General camp is for rising second through 10th graders. Campers can participate in horseback riding, sports, aquatics, performing arts and arts and crafts. General Camp sessions is for two-week sessions for $2,750 or four-week sessions for $5,000. Riding Speciality Camp is for rising fourth through 10th graders. This program focuses only on horseback riding for one week for $1,500. Mini Camp is also available for first time sleep-away campers in rising first, second and third grade for $1,500. For a list of dates, visit camprimrock.com.

Circle Yoga (3838 Northampton St., N.W.) offers programs for children ages 6-12 for full-day camp and children ages 4-7 for half-day camp. Children can participate in yoga and movement, crafts and creative arts, group games, camp songs, relaxation and journaling. Full-day camp is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and is $365 per week. Half-day camp is from 9 a.m.-noon and is $250 per week. For information, visit circleyoga.com.

Green Acres School (11701 Danville Dr., North Bethesda, Md.) offers Kreative Kangaroos for pre-K students which lets them engage in outdoor play, swimming, dancing and carpentry. Junior camp is for kindergarten through second grade and activities include drama, music, dance, swimming and cooking Senior camp is for grades three through six and includes robotics, rock band, workshop, filmmaking, photography and cooking. For a list of pricing and session times, visit greenacres.org.

The Lowell School (1640 Kalmia Rd., N.W.) offers programs for campers starting at age 2-15. Best Buddies is for rising first and second graders and programs include African Drum Fun, Beginning Robotics, among others. Summer Stage is for rising third-eigtht graders and includes Gotta Have Glee, a program that focus on popular music like Taylor Swift and “The Lion King.” Tweens N Teens is for ages 12-14 and has programs such as Gaming and Apps Basics and Amazing Race, which challenges campers to find little-known locations in and around D.C. For a complete list of sessions, programs and prices, visit lowellschool.com.

Synetic Theatre (1800 S Bell St., Arlington, Va.) lets campers stage and perform an original play, “The Wild and Wacky Wizarding World of Wiley Skylar!” The play was written for the campers with original musical numbers and an original score. There is one summer intensive session for students 12-18 from June 12-23 for $350. Multiple sessions are available for students 6-14 for $900. Camp Creation and Imagination is for children ages 4-6 from June 12-23 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuition is $400 and includes snack. A.M. care and lunch add-ons are available for all programs except summer intensive. For more details, visit synetictheater.com/camps.

Washington Performing Arts has Capital Jazz Camp from June 26-July 8 for children in rising grades three through eight with minimum one-year instrumental experience. Capital Strings Camp is from June 26-July and is for children in rising grades three through six. No experience is required. Capital Voices Camp runs from July 10-21 and is for children in grades four-12 with basic vocal training experience. Summer Steps with Step Afrika is for rising campers in grades four-12 with basic dance experience. Each camp is $350 and locations vary. For more information, visit washingtonperformingarts.org.

The YMCA in D.C. has camp programs for a traditional experience such as sports, theater, art, swimming, dance and technology. Campers wanting a more specialized course can register for beauty school, creative writing, gardening, among numerous other programs. Camp Letts (4003 Camp Letts Rd., Edgewater, Md.) is the YMCA’s sleep-away camp which offers activities such as horseback riding and kayaking. For more details on camp programs and for a list of prices, visit ymcadc.org and campletts.org.