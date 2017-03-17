Report: Out, The Advocate rumored to be for sale

Out and The Advocate are rumored to be up for sale, the New York Post reports.

Here Media is reportedly searching for buyers for the LGBT magazines and their digital sites. Reportedly, the print versions of the magazine aren’t big sellers but their digital sites have raked in a considerable profit.

Both magazines are produced by Grand Editorial, an editorial agency based in Brooklyn, New York, and are owned by Here Media, a company within Regent Entertainment Media.

Aaron Hicklin, editor-in-chief of Out, and Here Media CEO Paul Colichman have not publicly commented.