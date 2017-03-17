March 17, 2017 at 2:09 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Report: Out, The Advocate rumored to be for sale

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Out and The Advocate are rumored to be up for sale, the New York Post reports.

Here Media is reportedly searching for buyers for the LGBT magazines and their digital sites. Reportedly, the print versions of the magazine aren’t big sellers but their digital sites have raked in a considerable profit.

Both magazines are produced by Grand Editorial, an editorial agency based in Brooklyn, New York, and are owned by Here Media, a company within Regent Entertainment Media.

Aaron Hicklin, editor-in-chief of Out, and Here Media CEO Paul Colichman have not publicly commented.

 

R. Scott Silverthorne, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-for-sex case
House panel kills LGBT protections in D.C. schools bill
Chase Brexton to host LGBT health events
Town hall meeting on PrEP on tap
Frederick Center celebrates 5 years with Carnival
Judge releases Casa Ruby attacker
Religious Freedom, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Justice Dept. to give $8.5 million to Pulse nightclub victims
Court rules anti-gay workplace bias allowed under existing law
South Dakota governor signs first anti-LGBT law of 2017
Washington Blade to launch newspaper in Los Angeles
N.H. lawmakers table transgender rights bill
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
Colombia LGBT group opens four ‘Houses of Peace’
Activist threatened for challenging Trinidad and Tobago sodomy law
Mariela Castro: Marriage does not stop hate crimes
Pope Francis to visit Colombia
watermark
Opinions
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
Trump’s dictatorial assault on press freedom
In defense of Logo’s ‘Fire Island’
Who was ‘When We Rise’ for, anyway?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Jussie Smollett slams Trump in politically charged video
Ryan Murphy to bring ’80s drama ‘Pose’ to FX
Report: Out, The Advocate rumored to be for sale
Off to summer camp
24 hours at MGM National Harbor
Another side of Walt Whitman
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup