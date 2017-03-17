March 17, 2017 at 2:11 pm EDT | by Joey DiGuglielmo
Resources offer humor, solidarity, advice and more
rainbow parents, gay news, Washington Blade

Gayby has dozens of funny T-shirts and onesies for children of rainbow parents. (Photo courtesy Gayby)

It’s not a pleasant topic, but it’s an important one. “LGBTQ Intimate Partner Violence: Lessons for Policy, Practice and Research” by Adam Messinger, was released in January. Messinger, assistant professor of justice studies at Northeastern Illinois University, examined about 600 research publications on the topic spanning a 40-year period for what he claims is “the first book to review nearly all published research on LGBT intimate partner violence.” The book promises “key findings and theories weaving together the voices of those touched by (LGBT intimate partner violence) with broader patterns through survey research” and identifying “notable gaps in the literature and important avenues for future research.” It retails for $65 and is available on Amazon.

On a lighter note, Gayby offers baby and toddler apparel with slogans and graphics such as “I love my lesbiaunt,” “I love my moms,” “daddy is my princess and “raised by bears” and perhaps the piece de resistance — “I’d be older if I hadn’t been frozen.” T-shirts and onesies are available for babies, toddlers and kids. Most are $28. There are even two designs (“I heart my dads” and “I heart my moms”) for dogs. Details at gayby.lgbt.

Out former “Glee” star Chris Colfer, author of the bestselling kids’ series “The Land of Stories,” has released a teen novel called “Stranger Than Fanfiction,” which follows four college-bound friends as they gear up for a cross-country road trip, their last hurrah before life sets them out on different journeys. The 304-page book explores themes of gender and sexual orientation. It retails for $18.99 but Amazon is currently running a discount.

And as always, Rainbow Families offers various resources for local LGBT families. Upcoming events include “Playdates & Playmates” in Bethesda and Gaithersburg on March 25; in D.C., Laurel and Fairfax County on April 1; in Alexandria and Bowie on April 8 and more. Its Maybe Baby series continues through spring for those considering a family. An adoption support group will be held on Sunday, April 2. Details at rainbowfamilies.org.

It’s not new, but one of the best books we’ve seen on LGBT families is the 2013 book “Family Pride: What LGBT Families Should Know about Navigating Home, School and Safety in Their Neighborhoods” by Michael Shelton. It’s readable, practical and has a bounty of great information. Used copies are available on Amazon starting at a penny.

Joey DiGuglielmo is the Features Editor for the Washington Blade.

