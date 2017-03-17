March 17, 2017 at 12:25 pm EDT | by Ted Smith
A rising tide lifts region in February
D.C.'s area housing market, gay news, Washington Blade

© 2017 Real Estate Business Intelligence, LLC. Data Provided by MRIS as of Mar. 14, 2017

“D.C. area’s housing market continues to sizzle in February,” exclaimed the March 10 post from Real Business Intelligence. And it indeed looked like good news for the regional market: Median prices for February were at the highest level in 10 years, as was sales volume (total dollar amount sold), and numbers of closed sales, pending sales, and new listings.

But dig a little deeper into these statistics and some interesting facts emerge: First, median prices in the District itself decreased from February 2016, as did median prices for Alexandria City and Falls Church City. More significantly, the only jurisdictions where median prices increased from the previous February all started with 2016 median prices lower than the median price of $537,000 for homes in D.C. in February 2016, while the two jurisdictions (in addition to D.C.) where median prices declined both started with February 2016 median prices higher (or approximately equal) to the D.C. 2016 median.

Further, there were 2,395 February sales with medians that increased from 2016, while only 695 sales in higher-priced jurisdictions where median prices decreased from February 2016, a figure representing just 22.6 percent of all the February sales.

Of course, there are always more buyers for lower-priced homes, but these figures also suggest that more buyers are looking for homes in jurisdictions where good values are still to be found. So, buyers, take a hint: You’ve still a month or so before the spring market starts heating up, and these February figures show where you might obtain some good values.

 

Ted Smith is a licensed Realtor with Real Living | at Home specializing in mid-city D.C. Reach him at TedSmithSellsDC@rlathome.com and follow him on Facebook, Youtube or @TedSmithSellsDC. You can also join him on monthly tours of mid-city neighborhood open houses, as well as monthly seminars geared toward first-time home buyers. Sign up at meetup.com.

R. Scott Silverthorne, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-for-sex case
House panel kills LGBT protections in D.C. schools bill
Chase Brexton to host LGBT health events
Town hall meeting on PrEP on tap
Frederick Center celebrates 5 years with Carnival
Judge releases Casa Ruby attacker
Religious Freedom, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Justice Dept. to give $8.5 million to Pulse nightclub victims
Court rules anti-gay workplace bias allowed under existing law
South Dakota governor signs first anti-LGBT law of 2017
Washington Blade to launch newspaper in Los Angeles
N.H. lawmakers table transgender rights bill
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
Colombia LGBT group opens four ‘Houses of Peace’
Activist threatened for challenging Trinidad and Tobago sodomy law
Mariela Castro: Marriage does not stop hate crimes
Pope Francis to visit Colombia
watermark
Opinions
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
Trump’s dictatorial assault on press freedom
In defense of Logo’s ‘Fire Island’
Who was ‘When We Rise’ for, anyway?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Jussie Smollett slams Trump in politically charged video
Ryan Murphy to bring ’80s drama ‘Pose’ to FX
Report: Out, The Advocate rumored to be for sale
Off to summer camp
24 hours at MGM National Harbor
Another side of Walt Whitman
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup