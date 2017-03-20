Clean Bandit’s ‘Symphony’ music video features tragic gay love story

Clean Bandit’s music video for their latest single “Symphony” tells the touching story of a gay couple who encounter tragic circumstances.

The video, which features vocals from Zara Larsson, shows a man who is in a bike accident. As the video continues its shown he was in a loving relationship with another man. Throughout the video, Larsson is shown singing in front of a symphony. At the end it’s revealed that the conductor is the one who lost his partner and the song is for his memory.

“Through music, he finds strength going through heartbreak and loss. We always direct and make our own music videos, but this is the first time we have attempted such a linear narrative,” Grace Chatto, member of Clean Bandit and co-director of the video, told MTV.

Watch below.