March 20, 2017 at 12:44 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Clean Bandit’s ‘Symphony’ music video features tragic gay love story

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Clean Bandit’s music video for their latest single “Symphony” tells the touching story of a gay couple who encounter tragic circumstances.

The video, which features vocals from Zara Larsson, shows a man who is in a bike accident. As the video continues its shown he was in a loving relationship with another man. Throughout the video, Larsson is shown singing in front of a symphony. At the end it’s revealed that the conductor is the one who lost his partner and the song is for his memory.

“Through music, he finds strength going through heartbreak and loss. We always direct and make our own music videos, but this is the first time we have attempted such a linear narrative,” Grace Chatto, member of Clean Bandit and co-director of the video, told MTV.

Watch below.

R. Scott Silverthorne, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-for-sex case
House panel kills LGBT protections in D.C. schools bill
Chase Brexton to host LGBT health events
Town hall meeting on PrEP on tap
Frederick Center celebrates 5 years with Carnival
Judge releases Casa Ruby attacker
watermark
National
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Trump budget slashes State Department, USAID funding
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Justice Dept. to give $8.5 million to Pulse nightclub victims
Court rules anti-gay workplace bias allowed under existing law
South Dakota governor signs first anti-LGBT law of 2017
watermark
World
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
Colombia LGBT group opens four ‘Houses of Peace’
Activist threatened for challenging Trinidad and Tobago sodomy law
Mariela Castro: Marriage does not stop hate crimes
watermark
Opinions
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
Trump’s dictatorial assault on press freedom
In defense of Logo’s ‘Fire Island’
Who was ‘When We Rise’ for, anyway?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Jesus from ‘The Walking Dead’ comes out as gay
Clean Bandit’s ‘Symphony’ music video features tragic gay love story
Katy Perry admits she ‘did more than’ kiss a girl
YouTubers outraged over LGBT censorship on ‘restricted mode’
‘Beauty and the Beast’ makes record-breaking $170 million debut
Jussie Smollett slams Trump in politically charged video
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup