YouTubers outraged over LGBT censorship on ‘restricted mode’

YouTube has apologized for censoring LGBT content under the digital platform’s “restricted mode” after an outcry from the YouTube community that the censorship is confusing and harmful.

“LGBTQ+ videos are available in Restricted Mode, but videos that discuss more sensitive issues may not be,” YouTube said in a statement posted on Twitter. “We regret any confusion this has caused and are looking into your concerns.”

A message to our community … pic.twitter.com/oHNiiI7CVs — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) March 20, 2017

Restricted mode filters out “potentially objectionable content” from YouTube searches but content creators are claiming their videos are being removed for simply containing LGBT material.

Hi @TeamYouTube! We are an LGBTQ+ channel *for children* and our videos on gender are blocked in restricted mode. This is not ok. — Queer Kid Stuff (@queerkidstuff) March 17, 2017

still not fixed. one of my recent videos “8 Black LGBTQ+ Trailblazers Who Inspire Me” is blocked because of this. i’m perplexed, @YouTube. https://t.co/MrGBmPum1a — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) March 19, 2017

until we hear back from @youtube, please actively check on all LGBTQ+ creators you’re subscribed to & continue to support their content. — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) March 19, 2017

Hey, @Youtube! These videos of mine are age restricted. It seems that any time I talk about things related to my identity, it gets flagged. pic.twitter.com/hSrAnCkvYg — Jeff Miller (@JeffAMiller17) March 16, 2017

ALL 3 OF MY RECENT VIDEOS (ABOUT ME BEING TRANS) ARE GONE AFTER YOU TURN ON HE AGE RESTRICTION FILTER I’M SO UPSET. 😡 https://t.co/IpVnL7zfph — Seaine (@SeaineLove) March 17, 2017

YouTuber Rowan Ellis addressed the issue in her video titled “YouTube is Anti – LGBT? (Restricted Content Mode)” saying that 40 of her videos are removed on restriction mode.

“One of the main issues around this is that queer youth cannot get support. YouTube is one of the only places that queer and trans youth, gay youth, bisexual youth, pansexual youth, asexual youth, any of these kids, have a way into community, have a way into knowledge, have a way into feeling like they aren’t alone,” Ellis says. “If you’re genuinely someone who wants to protect children, this is not the way to go about it.”