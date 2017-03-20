March 20, 2017 at 11:46 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
YouTubers outraged over LGBT censorship on ‘restricted mode’

(Rowan Ellis. Screenshot via YouTube.)

YouTube has apologized for censoring LGBT content under the digital platform’s “restricted mode” after an outcry from the YouTube community that the censorship is confusing and harmful.

“LGBTQ+ videos are available in Restricted Mode, but videos that discuss more sensitive issues may not be,” YouTube said in a statement posted on Twitter. “We regret any confusion this has caused and are looking into your concerns.”

Restricted mode filters out “potentially objectionable content” from YouTube searches but content creators are claiming their videos are being removed for simply containing LGBT material.

YouTuber Rowan Ellis addressed the issue in her video titled “YouTube is Anti – LGBT? (Restricted Content Mode)” saying that 40 of her videos are removed on restriction mode.

“One of the main issues around this is that queer youth cannot get support. YouTube is one of the only places that queer and trans youth, gay youth, bisexual youth, pansexual youth, asexual youth,  any of these kids, have a way into community, have a way into knowledge, have a way into feeling like they aren’t alone,” Ellis says. “If you’re genuinely someone who wants to protect children, this is not the way to go about it.”

R. Scott Silverthorne, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-for-sex case
House panel kills LGBT protections in D.C. schools bill
Chase Brexton to host LGBT health events
Town hall meeting on PrEP on tap
Frederick Center celebrates 5 years with Carnival
Judge releases Casa Ruby attacker
watermark
National
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Trump budget slashes State Department, USAID funding
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Justice Dept. to give $8.5 million to Pulse nightclub victims
Court rules anti-gay workplace bias allowed under existing law
South Dakota governor signs first anti-LGBT law of 2017
watermark
World
State Dept. defends anti-LGBT activist’s appointment to UN delegation
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
Colombia LGBT group opens four ‘Houses of Peace’
Activist threatened for challenging Trinidad and Tobago sodomy law
watermark
Opinions
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
Trump’s dictatorial assault on press freedom
In defense of Logo’s ‘Fire Island’
Who was ‘When We Rise’ for, anyway?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Jesus from ‘The Walking Dead’ comes out as gay
Clean Bandit’s ‘Symphony’ music video features tragic gay love story
Katy Perry admits she ‘did more than’ kiss a girl
YouTubers outraged over LGBT censorship on ‘restricted mode’
‘Beauty and the Beast’ makes record-breaking $170 million debut
Jussie Smollett slams Trump in politically charged video
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup