Iron Crow Theatre unveils new season

Iron Crow Theatre, Baltimore’s only professional queer theater company, announced its new season line-up on March 19 at a reception at the Motor House in Baltimore’s arts and entertainment district.

In addressing a crowd of more than 100, Sean Elias, Iron Crow Theatre’s Artistic Director and CEO, touted the growth of the company and the fact the four shows from the current season garnered 32 award nominations.

For the upcoming season, dubbed the “Season of Identity,” Iron Crow will present: “The Cradle Will Rock,” “Rocky Horror Show,” “The Goodies,” “Cloud 9,” “Corpus Christi,” and “The Laramie Project.” There will also be an educational tour geared to middle school students called “Queer?!”

“The 17/18 ‘Season of Identity’ explores who we are as individuals, as people, and as a nation, revealing the possibility, fluidity and oppression we all encounter in the construction of ‘who I am’ and ‘who we are,’” said Elias, in a statement prior to the event.