March 21, 2017 at 4:47 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Maryland LGBT Chamber fundraiser on tap
Betsy Cerulo, gay news, Washington Blade, Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Betsy Cerulo serves as board president of the Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce. (Photo courtesy Cerulo)

AdNet, a 27-year-old, LGBT-owned staffing company based in Catonsville, Md., will host a fundraiser on April 26 for the fledgling Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is set to launch in mid-June to coincide with Baltimore Pride.

“Twice a year, my company, AdNet, puts on this event to showcase a non-profit organization as a fundraiser and opportunity for networking in Baltimore City,” Betsy Cerulo, the company’s CEO and board president of the Maryland LGBT Chamber, told the Blade.  “We also take the opportunity to showcase several artists’ work as part of the silent auction.”

Cerulo started to hold the events in Baltimore City one year after the unrest as a way to bring people back into the city. “Given this is the year the Maryland LGBT Chamber is officially launched, my company chose the Chamber as our non-profit to showcase.”

AdNet is certified by the national Chamber. “It opens up the doors for business,” Cerulo told the Baltimore Sun. “Corporations are now wanting to have as part of their procurement spend, they want to allot a certain amount of money to LGBT-certified companies. It definitely gives me an added advantage when I’m looking to do business with corporations. That helps me get in the door.”

The Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce is being formed in an effort to empower and promote LGBT business owners and professionals in the Maryland marketplace. Its goal is to officially launch on June 14, 2017, aiming to grow to 500 individuals and businesses.

The fundraiser, themed “Art, Wine and All That Jazz,” will take place between 5:30-8 p.m. at the newly renovated Center Stage, 700 North Calvert St. in Baltimore. There will be music, food and a silent auction with artwork from local artists.

