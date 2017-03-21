March 21, 2017 at 12:01 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Power Rangers’ film will have gay Power Ranger

(Becky G as Trini, the Yellow Power Ranger. Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Power Rangers” will have a gay ranger in the upcoming big-screen film.

In the film, one character will assume Trini, the Yellow Power Ranger (played by Becky G), has “boyfriend problems” before realizing she might be having “girlfriend problems.” In the original “Power Ranger” series the Yellow Power Ranger was portrayed as straight.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Director Dean Israelite says the film encourages Trini to understand her sexuality.

“For Trini, really she’s questioning a lot about who she is. She hasn’t fully figured it out yet. I think what’s great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, ‘That’s OK.’ The movie is saying, ‘That’s OK,’ and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe.”

“Power Rangers” hits theatres Friday.

