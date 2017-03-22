Arthur J. Kusinski dies at 76

Arthur J. Kusinski died at his Washington home on Jan. 23 from chronic Lymphocytic leukemia, according to his friend, Donald Mahr. He was 76.

Kusinski was born July 30, 1940 in Utica, N.Y., and graduated from Hamilton College in 1962 and Columbia Law School in 1965. He was a long-time federal employee beginning as a lawyer at the Treasury Department and retiring as chief ethics officer at the Resolution Trust Corporation in 1992.

During the 1980s, Kusinski, who was gay, was an active volunteer at the Whitman-Walker Clinic (now Whitman-Walker Health). After retirement, he traveled extensively visiting six continents. For many years he was a guide at the U.S. Supreme Court and the Kennedy Center.

He is survived by a brother, Ronald, and Ronald’s wife Melanie, of Palatine, Ill.; two nieces, Natasha and Rachel; and a nephew, Gerrett. He had many friends in Washington and New York.

A memorial service will be held at the Friends Meeting House at 2111 Florida Ave., N.W., on Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends Meeting House or Human Rights Campaign.