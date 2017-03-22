Bowersox has matinee show at Rams Head

Crystal Bowersox appears at Rams Head On Stage (33 West St., Annapolis, Md.) for a matinee show on Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m.

The singer/songwriter was the third runner-up on the ninth season of “American Idol.” Since appearing on the show she has released two studio albums, “Farmer’s Daughter” in 2010, and “All That For This” in 2013. Bowersox came out as bisexual in 2013. She will be joined by country singer Jack Ingram.

Tickets are $35. Doors open at noon. For more information, visit ramsheadonstage.com.