Cherry Blossom Wine and Beer fest is April 1-2

The Cherry Blossom Wine and Beer Festival is at Yards Park (1300 First St., S.E.) on April 1-2.

There are two sessions on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. and another from 6-9 p.m. On Sunday the festival is from 1-4 p.m. General admission tickets range from $40-49. It includes unlimited pours of beer, cider and wine spritzers, 10 tokens for wine, beer and cider tastings and entry into the first round of Boozy Bingo. The Wine Lovers Package includes all of the above plus four bottles of wine to take home. There will be food trucks on site. DJ Julian Rivera spins tracks for the day and there will be live music from Jeff from Accounting.

For details, visit cherryblossombeerandwine.com.