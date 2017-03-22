March 22, 2017 at 8:30 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Drag Race’ alums reunite for ‘Shady Tour’
HatersRoast: The Shady Tour, gay news, Washington Blade

Ginger Minj (Photo courtesy Murray & Peter)

Murray & Peter present “HatersRoast: The Shady Tour,” featuring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni, at the Warner Theatre (513 13th St., N.W.) on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

Bob the Drag Queen, Ginger Minj, Phi Phi O’Hara, Darienne Lake, Alaska, Kim Chi, Jinkx Monsoon and Acid Betty will make appearances. The queens will roast each other in this evening of unscripted comedy. Tickets range from $20-50.

For more information, visit dragfans.com.

