‘Drag Race’ alums reunite for ‘Shady Tour’

Murray & Peter present “HatersRoast: The Shady Tour,” featuring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni, at the Warner Theatre (513 13th St., N.W.) on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

Bob the Drag Queen, Ginger Minj, Phi Phi O’Hara, Darienne Lake, Alaska, Kim Chi, Jinkx Monsoon and Acid Betty will make appearances. The queens will roast each other in this evening of unscripted comedy. Tickets range from $20-50.

For more information, visit dragfans.com.