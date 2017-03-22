‘Mean Girls’ musical announces premiere dates for D.C. debut

The musical stage adaptation of the cult favorite film “Mean Girls” will officially premiere at the National Theatre in D.C. on Oct. 31 and run through Dec. 3, Broadway.com reports.

Tina Fey, who penned the film’s script, will adapt the screenplay to stageplay. Jeff Richmond, Fey’s husband, will compose the score with Nell Benjamin, whose previous credit includes “Legally Blonde,” writing the lyrics.

Casey Nicholaw, director of “Book of Mormon,” is on board to direct. Lorne Michaels, who produced the film, will produce the musical along with Tony winner Stuart Thompson.

The film, based on self-help book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” by Rosalind Wiseman, tells the story of homeschooled 16-year-old Cady Heron who returns to live in the U.S. after growing up in Africa. She befriends the popular girl group in school, known as the “Plastics,” and schemes with her new outcast friends to take them down. Instead, Cady finds herself falling for the boyfriend of the most popular girl in school and gets sucked into the world of catty, high school politics.

The 2004 film starred Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese. The cast of the musical has yet to be announced.