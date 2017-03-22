March 22, 2017 at 4:36 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Plea deal for Comet Pizza gunman set for Friday
Edgar Maddison Welch, Comet Ping Pong, gay news, Washington Blade

Edgar Maddison Welch (Photo via Facebook)

Details of a plea bargain agreement offered by prosecutors in January to the North Carolina man arrested in December for entering D.C.’s gay-owned Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant with an assault rifle are expected to be disclosed at a hearing in U.S. District Court on Friday, March 24.

District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson scheduled the plea hearing for Edgar Maddison Welch, 29, who told D.C. police he stormed into the restaurant on a busy Sunday afternoon to investigate whether a child sex ring linked to Hillary Clinton had been operating there.

Police said he surrendered peacefully after determining there were no signs of a child sex ring that he learned about from reading what authorities say were fake news stories posted online.

According to police, he fired his rifle at least three times inside the restaurant to break open the lock on a door after frightened customers and employees fled the premises when they saw him enter with the rifle strapped over his shoulder.

He has been charged with multiple federal and D.C. gun-related offenses in connection with the Comet Pizza case.

Comet Ping Pong, which is owned by gay businessman James Alefantis, became the target of harassing phone calls and death threats after the fake stories linking it to a pedophile ring were posted on social media outlets and viewed by hundreds of thousands of people across the country.

Prosecutors announced they had offered Welch a plea deal during a court hearing in January. But prosecutors and Welch’s defense attorney declined at that time to disclose the terms of the offer, which was not entered into the public court records.

Friday’s plea hearing was scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. at U.S. District Court in D.C.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
D.C. launches ‘all gender’ bathroom pilot program
GLAA backs Newsham for D.C. police chief
Plea deal for Comet Pizza gunman set for Friday
Arthur J. Kusinski dies at 76
FreeState Justice names new leadership
Trans woman murdered in Baltimore
Susan Collins, Victory Fund, Senate watermark
National
LGBT juror non-discrimination bill reintroduced
Ky. governor signs ‘religious freedom’ bill against LGBT students
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Trump budget slashes State Department, USAID funding
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Justice Dept. to give $8.5 million to Pulse nightclub victims
watermark
World
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
State Dept. defends anti-LGBT activist’s appointment to UN delegation
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
Colombia LGBT group opens four ‘Houses of Peace’
watermark
Opinions
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
The battle for America
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
Trump’s dictatorial assault on press freedom
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Shirtless Violinist gays up ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with drag Belle
Daily Beast writer apologizes for outing Olympians seven months later
‘Mean Girls’ musical announces premiere dates for D.C. debut
Baltimore’s Grand Central celebrates 25 years
QUEERY: Chad Koratich
CARTOON: No hearing. Nope.
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup