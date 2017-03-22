Urban Arias presents ‘Lucy’

Urban Arias, a local opera company, presents “Lucy” at the Atlas Performing Arts Center (1333 H St., N.E.) in the Paul Sprenger Theatre on April 1-2 and April 7-8.

“Lucy” is a one-man opera about the true story of psychotherapist Maurice Temerlin who adopts a chimpanzee named Lucy. Andrew Wilkowske stars as Maurice. Robert Wood conducts and Erik Pearson directs. General admission tickets are $35. Student and senior tickets are $32.

For a complete list of showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit atlasarts.org.