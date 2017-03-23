Caitlyn Jenner reunites with Diane Sawyer for ’20/20′ interview

Caitlyn Jenner will reunite with Diane Sawyer in an hourlong “20/20” special to mark the two-year anniversary of the 2015 interview when Jenner first opened up about her transition.

Deadline reports the special will air on April 21 at 10 p.m. on ABC. Sawyer will check in with the former Olympian on life after the interview.

Jenner’s 2015 interview drew in 20 million viewers and was the first time Jenner publicly said, “I am a woman.” After the special, Jenner made her debut as Caitlyn on the June cover of Vanity Fair. Her Twitter account received a million followers in four hours after the release of the cover making it the fastest growing account.

The reality star went on to appear in her spinoff show “I Am Cait” for two seasons. She also made appearances on “Transparent” and “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

Jenner’s memoir “The Secrets of My Life” will be released on April 23.