March 23, 2017 at 2:41 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Fan collapses at ‘Hello, Dolly!’ says he’d ‘rather die than miss Act Two’

(Photo via Twitter.)

One Bette Midler fan wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of seeing Midler perform live on Broadway in “Hello, Dolly!,” not even his health.

Page Six reports a 53-year-old man from Los Angeles fell ill during Act One but refused to leave the theater until the show was over.

“Around halfway through the first act [he] started to feel dizzy and made his way to the aisle. But he lost consciousness and collapsed before the end of his row,” sources told Page Six. “When he regained consciousness, they checked his vitals and insisted he should go straight to the hospital.”

According to the sources, the man responded “I’d sooner die than miss Act Two.”

Producer Scott Rudin reportedly offered the man free tickets to another showing.

“Hello, Dolly!” is proving to be a Broadway smash. Tickets are sold out until the fall.

