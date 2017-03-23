March 23, 2017 at 3:20 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Fans letdown by ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ gay sex scene

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Mass Effect: Andromeda,” a new video game from Electronic Arts, offers a gay love story option but some gamers found the experience disappointing.

The role-playing game allows users to play as the title character of either Scott or Sara Ryder. Ryder is a new military recruit trying to find a new home for humanity in the Andromeda Galaxy. There are plenty of love options for the characters but as Scott Ryder the gay option is a limited experience.

As Scott Ryder players can choose if they want Ryder to be in a heterosexual or gay relationship with another character. In the gay relationship option with the character Gil, the sex scene is short. Players see the male characters briefly kiss and then the scene fades to black. The scene cuts back to the two men laying in bed shirtless with the sex implied.

In the heterosexual relationship option, Ryder and the female character do more than just kiss. The couple flirts and is shown together naked. The scene shows the pair thrusting together before the scene cuts out.

The comments section of a YouTube compilation video of Gil and Ryder’s scenes are filled with gamers who were letdown.

“Of course the gay romance gets a rushed fade to black, while the hetero ones get ‘hip gyrations,'” Darkye Rhiadra writes.

“Well.. I am a bit dissapointed by the sex scene… Cora sex scene was magic, hell even the casual sex with Peebee was magic… this was just.. “Oh, gay guys, is funny right? cuz they are men?”, just a kiss and throw to bed naked, that’s gay sex for you,” user Syanna commented.

Watch the gay scenes below.

 

Terry McAuliffe, Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
McAuliffe vetoes religious freedom bill
Rehoboth mourns loss of Kevin Bauer
D.C. launches ‘all gender’ bathroom pilot program
GLAA backs Newsham for D.C. police chief
Plea deal for Comet Pizza gunman set for Friday
Arthur J. Kusinski dies at 76
watermark
National
Trump’s HHS appoints anti-trans activist to protect trans health
LGBT juror non-discrimination bill reintroduced
Ky. governor signs ‘religious freedom’ bill against LGBT students
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Trump budget slashes State Department, USAID funding
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Bahamas, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Caribbean pastors ask U.S. to stop promoting LGBT rights abroad
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
State Dept. defends anti-LGBT activist’s appointment to UN delegation
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
watermark
Opinions
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
The battle for America
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Cher’s new MGM mini-residency lifts heavily from previous tours
Fans letdown by ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ gay sex scene
Fan collapses at ‘Hello, Dolly!’ says he’d ‘rather die than miss Act Two’
Caitlyn Jenner reunites with Diane Sawyer for ’20/20′ interview
Harvey Fierstein could become Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ remake
Shirtless Violinist gays up ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with drag Belle
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup