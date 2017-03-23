Fans letdown by ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ gay sex scene

“Mass Effect: Andromeda,” a new video game from Electronic Arts, offers a gay love story option but some gamers found the experience disappointing.

The role-playing game allows users to play as the title character of either Scott or Sara Ryder. Ryder is a new military recruit trying to find a new home for humanity in the Andromeda Galaxy. There are plenty of love options for the characters but as Scott Ryder the gay option is a limited experience.

As Scott Ryder players can choose if they want Ryder to be in a heterosexual or gay relationship with another character. In the gay relationship option with the character Gil, the sex scene is short. Players see the male characters briefly kiss and then the scene fades to black. The scene cuts back to the two men laying in bed shirtless with the sex implied.

In the heterosexual relationship option, Ryder and the female character do more than just kiss. The couple flirts and is shown together naked. The scene shows the pair thrusting together before the scene cuts out.

The comments section of a YouTube compilation video of Gil and Ryder’s scenes are filled with gamers who were letdown.

“Of course the gay romance gets a rushed fade to black, while the hetero ones get ‘hip gyrations,'” Darkye Rhiadra writes.

“Well.. I am a bit dissapointed by the sex scene… Cora sex scene was magic, hell even the casual sex with Peebee was magic… this was just.. “Oh, gay guys, is funny right? cuz they are men?”, just a kiss and throw to bed naked, that’s gay sex for you,” user Syanna commented.

