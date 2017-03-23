Harvey Fierstein could become Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ remake

Following in the footsteps of the live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” a live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” is in the works. Composer Alan Menken already has his dream casting in mind for the villainous Ursula.

“I’ve wanted Harvey Fierstein to play Ursula. I would kill for that,” Menken told Gay Times. “We wanted that, and we would love it in a flash.”

Fierstein heard about Menken’s interest and responded in a Facebook post with, “Oh, Alan, no need to kill anyone. Your wish is my command. As for the rest of you… Oh, you poor unfortunate souls!!!!”

A drag version of Ursula could be a nod to drag superstar, Divine, who was the inspiration for the character.

Menken is currently working on music for “The Little Mermaid” with the mastermind behind “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda.