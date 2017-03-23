Rehoboth mourns loss of Kevin Bauer

Sorrow hangs over Rehoboth Beach with the news of the passing of Kevin Bauer, also known as Isabella Frost, after learning of his passing on March 20. Bauer was diagnosed with meningitis in August and was not able to recover.

Bauer, 34, worked for nine years at Bad Hair Day?, a salon in Rehoboth Beach, but to many he was known by his drag persona, Isabella Frost. He was a regular performer at the Purple Parrot but also performed on occasion at the Blue Moon and several other venues in the area.

Steve Elkins, executive director of CAMP Rehoboth, remembers him as someone willing to give of his time and talent for worthy causes, and “when he gave his support he was full out.” He was very supportive of the transgender community.

For those who worked with him he was known for his dedication. Rachel Todd, who worked as a manager with him at Bad Hair Day? recalls him as “bringing sassiness, but putting his heart into the business.” Todd also says friends and customers remember him for his style, “particularly for the playful and colorful socks he wore.”

Todd says Bauer knew how to compartmentalize his life. According to her, “he had his personal life, he had his Bad Hair Day life, and he had his life as a diva.”

As far as his diva life went, Hugh Fuller, owner of Purple Parrot, says Bauer was one of his first performers when he moved his location to Rehoboth Avenue, and Fuller barred him initially because he was such a bitch, but came to realize that his bitchiness was part of his drag persona, “and he became my bitch.” He believed that, “Kevin lived more life in a short period of time than most people did in a lifetime.”

Fuller and others indicated that they could not believe how much Facebook activity there was upon people learning of his passing, and indicated Purple Parrot will host a tribute to him in the near future.

One of his best friends, Cory Rose, summed up Bauer’s life and the impact he had on Rehoboth, thusly: “People think of Rehoboth as a resort, but the community of locals is very small so those who become your friends, become your family and the loss is comparable. I’ll forever miss Kevin’s matter-of-fact honesty, and the security of knowing I’d never party alone for he was very reliable for a good night on the town.” He added that his friends look forward to celebrating his life “as each of his many friends now shine with a piece of Kevin’s bright light.”

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 27, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for family and friends at Evans Funeral Chapel at 8800 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at Bowman’s Restaurant at 9306 Harford Rd. in Parkville. Interment will be held on Tuesday, March 28, at 10 a.m. at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens located at 20 East Padonia Rd. in Timonium. Details on a Rehoboth-area service will be announced soon.